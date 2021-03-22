Seals released back into wild by Mablethorpe rescue team

The Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary is celebrating the release back to the wild of its latest two patients.

Moeowth and Primeape will be followed into the North Sea by another four grey seals next week.

The sanctuary is still saving lives despite fundraising being severely hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. Each seal nursed back to health costs the centre around £2,000 - with its annual fish bill alone coming in at £30,000.

The seals treated at the Mablethorpe sanctuary come with a number of complaints such as injuries, bites and sometimes worms. Dennis Drew who is Trustee at Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary, says the work they do gives him a "great sense of satisfaction."