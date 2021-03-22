RSPCA called to more than 12,000 lockdown incidents in Yorkshire

The RSPCA has revealed that since the start of lockdown, animal officers across Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire have dealt with 12,415 incidents.

The charity has adapted the way it works to comply with lockdown rules and social distancing but has continued to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals during the pandemic.

Chief executive Chris Sherwood said:

The last year has been incredibly difficult for individuals, for families, for businesses, for charities and for animals. But I’m incredibly proud of the work the RSPCA has managed to do during this challenging year. We’ve had to adapt how we work, change our procedures, review our practices, and all while we continue our vital everyday work. Chief Executive Chris Sherwood

Since 23 March 2020, the RSPCA have continued their work, despite being financially hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity’s inspectors and animal rescue officers have been working throughout lockdown as they are classed as key workers.

Credit: RSPCA

Across Yorkshire and the Humber, inspectors and animal rescue officers dealt with:

2,537 incidents in North Yorkshire

1,423 incidents in East Yorkshire

5,056 incidents in West Yorkshire