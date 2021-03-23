One year ago today the UK was put into a national lockdown. The Prime Minister addressed the nation at 8pm on 23rd March 2020 - the message stay at home.

Since then, there have been 10,774 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test across Yorkshire and the Humber.

Nationally, the figure is 126,172 people.

Charity Marie Curie is coordinating a 'National Day of Reflection' to encourage people to come together and reflect on our collective loss.

It's an opportunity to support those who have been bereaved, and to hope for a brighter future.

There are a number of events going on across our region:

York Minster

12pm - Minute's silence:

At midday, a national minute's silence will be observed, including at a number of cathedrals:

Halifax Minster

York Minster

Hull Minster

Most cathedrals are also open for personal prayer and to light a candle throughout the day.

Emergency service depots and a number of hospitals are also planning to take part.

The silence will also be conducted in Westminster. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said: "None of us has escaped the ordeal of Covid-19 – from the shock of having our liberty taken away, to the heartbreak of losing someone we loved.

He continued: "So, a year on, it is right that we take a moment to reflect on what we as a nation have been through; that we pay tribute to the many lives lost and the families that mourn them, and we say a big ‘thank you’ to our NHS staff who have worked so tirelessly on the front line caring for people in need."

Buildings will light up yellow:

Bradford Cathedral

Bradford City Hall

Margaret McMillan Tower

Forster Square Arches

Yorkshire Police Fire & Rescue

Marie Curie Bradford Hospice Choir:

The singers will unite in a virtual performance to perform a specially written piece by Brian Knowles with a live Zoom concert.

One year ago, they released a version of 'Lean on Me'

For more information, visit Marie Curie's website.