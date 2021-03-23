A family from Bradford have said the past year has put a severe strain on their finances and affected their children.

The family have spent successive lockdowns in their home in Bradford with their four children Jamima, Nabeeha, Sameeha and Tawfiq.

Zafar Niaz is a taxi driver. He has managed to get work at a supermarket to earn some money in lockdown.

His is the only wage for this family of six living in their two bedroomed home in Bradford which on the best days has a view across the city

The situation has meant missing out on things they never used to think of as luxuries.

Mr Niaz said:"Proper food proper clothes they are demanding sometimes toys or something, we can't buy these things. Limited, very limited. Mentally as well inside house we need more nice food more nice clothes, going out, Mentally I think its affected us."

The couple are worried about the effect of a year living under pandemic restrictions on their children.

I feel like my children are a little bit depressed. Because of the socialising. Less socialising. They say we want to go to school, I say not allowed to go to school, they say can we go to park, no park. We want to go shopping with you I say not allowed to go because of the pandemic. Zafar Niaz, Taxi driver

In spite of everything the family are hopeful for the future - Mr Niaz says he is hoping to start making money when other businesses are allowed to reopen.