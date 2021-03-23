Covid-19: Coping with grief during the pandemic

Video report by Otis Holmes

Over 126,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but grieving for loved-ones has been made difficult for people because of the lockdowns.

Today people across the UK remembered those who had died with a minute's silence at midday, on the anniversary of the first lockdown, after a campaign by the charity Marie Curie to have a national day of reflection.

Sandra and her husband Richard. Credit: ITV News

Sandra Marchant couldn't be with her husband, Richard, of 50 years when he died in a care home in June.

"You can't have the contact, my family couldn't hug me and I needed a hug," she said.

Her local church group helped them connect online in the final hours of Richard's life.

She added: "Within three or four hours of me seeing him online they rang to say he was dead. So that was very hard, but I actually did see him before he died.

"I will be grateful for that and also the technology that has allowed me to get into church meetings every Sunday. So it has been amazing for me, without that I don't know how I would have got through this."

Dr Delroy Hall who helps people with loss in Sheffield said that not being able to have a proper funeral can affect people's grief process.

He said: "We can't mark this occasion how we have done it. So we are going to have to find various ways, so ritual in a secular society isn't considered important but actually I think we are beginning to find now that rituals, a ceremony marking something significant is incredibly important for our total wellbeing."

Paul Elliott has said that people need support to grieve for loved ones. Credit: PA

Paul Elliott, better known as one half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, lost his brother Barry in 2018.

"On things like this you have to grieve, and I grieved I let it out, I let it all out which you have to do when you lose somebody there is no other way," he said.

"Talk about it, keep the memory going. Millions of Britons have lost loved ones and they have had to cope with grief during the pandemic.

"They have not been able to have the normal coping mechanisms or support networks because of lockdown and we want to use this opportunity to say to everyone in Britain lets reflect on loss and also reflect on hope."

Tonight people are being encouraged to place lights on their doorsteps and in windows at 8pm, as a way of looking towards a brighter future.