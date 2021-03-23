Former Huddersfield and Leeds striker Frank Worthington dies aged 72

Former Huddersfield, Leicester, Bolton, Birmingham, Leeds and England striker Frank Worthington has died aged 72.

One of English football's great mavericks, Worthington died peacefully in hospital in Huddersfield on Monday evening following a long illness, his family announced in a statement.

Worthington won eight England caps and represented over 20 clubs in a long playing career that began with Huddersfield in 1966.

He was born in Halifax and two of his older brothers, Dave and Bob both played in the football league.

Worthington playing for Bolton Wanderers. Credit: PA

Worthington's wife Carol paid tribute to the much-loved football showman, who died in hospital in Huddersfield.

"Frank brought joy to so many people throughout his career and in his private life," Carol Worthington said.

"He will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him so much."

Worthington's daughter announced that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016, something he denied. Credit: PA

Worthington's daughter had announced that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016, however, he denied the statement the next day.

Described by former Huddersfield and Bolton manager Ian Greaves as "the working man's George Best" he often hit the headlines for his off-field exploits.

He played for 22 consecutive seasons in the Football League, 14 in the top division, scoring 266 goals in 882 appearances.

He also won the Golden Boot in 1978/79 ahead of Kenny Dalglish and Frank Stapleton.

Huddersfield Town FC tweeted to express their sadness of the news of Frank's passing.

Former Leicester, Tottenham and England striker Gary Lineker also offered his condolences on Twitter.

"Profoundly saddened to hear that Frank Worthington has died. He was my boyhood hero when he was at @LCFC," Lineker posted on social media.

"A beautiful footballer, a maverick and a wonderful character who was so kind to this young apprentice when he joined the club. RIP Frank (Elvis)."