Leeds' money launderer is jailed and has £335,000 worth of assets seized
Kane Decosta, 29, of Holmsley Walk in Oulton was released from prison on licence on 30 July last year after serving a sentence for drugs offences and money laundering. He was arrested again in September 2020 on suspicion of money laundering and possession of a mobile phone in prison.
He admitted the offences in October and was today (Tuesday 23rd March) sentenced to four years and nine months in prison.
The court has also confiscated between £330,000-£335,000 worth of criminal proceeds, which included over £200,000 worth of jewellery, £94,644 worth of vehicles, more than £34,000 in clothing, nearly £19,000 in footwear.
Through Programme Precision we have continued to pursue Dacosta and today he is not only facing up to a considerable amount of time in prison but also seeing his ill-gotten gains taken away from him. Today’s sentence and confiscation shows that we will bring offenders to justice and ensure their ill-gotten gains are taken from them.