A Leeds money launder has been jailed and has had £335,000 worth of assets seized.

Kane Decosta, 29, of Holmsley Walk in Oulton was released from prison on licence on 30 July last year after serving a sentence for drugs offences and money laundering. He was arrested again in September 2020 on suspicion of money laundering and possession of a mobile phone in prison.

He admitted the offences in October and was today (Tuesday 23rd March) sentenced to four years and nine months in prison.

The court has also confiscated between £330,000-£335,000 worth of criminal proceeds, which included over £200,000 worth of jewellery, £94,644 worth of vehicles, more than £34,000 in clothing, nearly £19,000 in footwear.