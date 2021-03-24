Fire services tackle huge blaze near Gainsborough train station

People living in Gainsborough are being urged to keep doors and windows closed after a fire at a scrap yard - which has caused huge billows of smoke.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said multiple crews attended the blaze this morning on Summergangs Lane, including firefighters from Saxilby, Lincoln and Market Rasen.

Detectives believe the cause of the fire was a car that was set alight after a robbery this morning (Wednesday, March 24)

The flames spread to waste at a scrap yard that was nearby to the vehicle, causing thick clouds of black smoke in the sky.

Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage that was captured in Lea Road between 7.30am and 8.15am.