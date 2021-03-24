Hidden Lockdown Heroes: The train cleaner keeping passengers safe

Video report by Sally Simpson

Fiona Brentnall's work during the last 12 months has largely gone unseen, but it has been vital in keeping train passenger safe.

Fiona's cleaning regime has become more vigorous during the pandemic, even though there are fewer people on the trains than before.

Over 13,000 hours of deep cleaning have taken place on trains on the east coast since March 2020 and regular covid checks are done to make sure the trains are safe for those making essential journeys.

Fiona said that she was proud to count herself amongst the thousands of key workers who were clapped on the nation's doorsteps last year.

She said: "I think everybody's who's been out on the front line that has worked throughout the pandemic should have had the recognition and I'm glad that we all do now because we're all proud of what we do to make sure the country and everybody is safe."

Warrick Dent, Safety and Operations Director for LNER trains said: "It's been an incredible challenge and I'm immensely proud of the work that our teams our front line teams have done throughout the pandemic.

"Fiona and her colleagues we've undertaken over half a million hours worth of cleaning and that cleaning gives our customers and our staff the confidence to travel with us in safety."