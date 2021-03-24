A flood defence scheme in Hull has reached its target of better protection for thousands of homes in Hull says the Environment Agency.

The Hull Frontages Flood Defence Improvements Scheme is designed to keep the city safe from rising sea levels and climate change and has seen new higher defences built along the estuary foreshore.

The Environment Agency has said that the new defences, which stretch from St Andrew’s Quay Retail Park in the west to Victoria Dock Village in the east, will protect Hull from tidal surges.

Andrew Barron from Environment Agency speaks to ITV News

Hull last saw bad flooding in December 2013 when defences were breached and over 200 homes were affected.

The agency added that around 113,000 homes in the region will be protected as a result of the scheme.

£42 million has been spent on the defences.

Helen Tattersdale, Environment Agency project manager on the scheme, said: "Sea level rise on the Humber in the next 100 years is likely to be in excess of one metre.

"The work we have now completed will better protect properties in Hull from the increasing threat of flooding."

Credit: Environment Agency

Hull City Council and the Environment Agency have tried to incorporate the defences into the local landscape.

At St Andrew's Quay, a section in the shape of a boat hull will incorporate the STAND memorial to lost trawlermen.

During high spring tides, water levels in the estuary have the potential to rise by around one to three metres above some parts of the city, higher than the previous defences.

Rachel Glossop, Hull City Council, Flood Risk Planning Manager said: "Hull is a city built on and around water."

The Humber: Hull Frontages scheme is an excellent example of the infrastructure the city relies on. The scheme achieves a high level of flood alleviation while also ensuring the important cultural, heritage and amenity link to the estuary is retained. Rachel Glossop, Hull City Council

Lee Pitcher, of Living with Water, said: "Our holistic vision of a blue/green city means that as a partnership we understand the importance of providing the critical engineering solution of the frontage scheme, but we also need to look towards a natural solution around the real threat of surface water flooding which the city suffers from too.

"Having a strong partnership that can address all forms of flood risk, means together we are building resilience from every type of flood risk, making our region thrive in the future."

Work will continue over the next few months to complete landscaping and the aesthetic details of the scheme, including in the Victoria Pier area, with all public areas and footpaths expected to be reopened by late spring.