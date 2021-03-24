John Lewis to permanently shut department stores in Sheffield and York

John Lewis has announced that it is not planning to reopen two major department stores in our region.

The John Lewis shop at the Vangarde Shopping Park in York and the Sheffield store will be permanently closing. They are two of eight shops across the country set to close their doors, in a move which will put 1,465 jobs at risk.

The department store retailer told staff on Wednesday morning that it will not reopen the stores after lockdown measures lift, as it undergoes a major shift in strategy to adapt to changing shopping habits.

John Lewis Partnership said in a statement that they will enter into consultation with the 209 staff affected in York and 299 in Sheffield - and seek to find alternative roles for as many people as possible.

Kylie Gilson, Head of Branch for John Lewis York, said:

It has been a huge privilege to work alongside such brilliant Partners at the Vangarde Shopping Park and it is with a heavy heart that we share the proposal to close the store. We hope that if the closure goes ahead we would still see many of our customers in nearby Waitrose shops and John Lewis Leeds. Head of Branch for John Lewis York

Sharon White, Chairman of the John Lewis Partnership said:

We appreciate this is incredibly difficult news for our Partners and the people of Sheffield. We are acutely aware of our long history in the City and are hugely grateful to all our customers in Sheffield for their loyalty, our Partners for their outstanding work over the years and Sheffield City Council for its continued support. Chairman of the John Lewis Partnership

Credit: PA Images

Which stores are to close?

The eight shops set to close include four At Home stores in:

Ashford

Basingstoke

Chester

Tunbridge Wells

Four department stores in:

Aberdeen

Peterborough

Sheffield

York

The remaining 34 John Lewis shops in England will reopen from April 12 subject to Government guidance.

The announcement came eight months after the high street stalwart closed another eight stores, in a move which cut around 1,300 jobs, in the first stage of a sweeping overhaul.

John Lewis has been buoyed by soaring online sales in recent months but these were not sufficient to offset its decline in store sales as it tumbled to a £517 million pre-tax loss for the year to January.

It was the first loss in the group's history dating back to 1864.