Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich tests positive for coronavirus
Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has tested positive for coronavirus, the Polish Football Association has announced.
The 30-year-old will miss his country's World Cup qualifier against Hungary in Budapest on Thursday evening, as he awaits the results of a second test.
According to the Polish PA, Klich has not shown any symptoms or felt unwell.
Jakub Kwiatkowski, media officer of the Polish Football Association, tweeted:
The Polish national team received the results of the SARS-Cov-2 test this morning. Unfortunately, in the case of Mateusz Klich, the result is positive. The competitor is well and shows no symptoms of illness, but his trip to Budapest is excluded. Today the test was repeated.