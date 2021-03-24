A West Yorkshire police officer has appeared in court charged with rape and sexual assault.

Sergeant Ben Lister is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Bradford in August 2016.

Lister appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court for a brief hearing this morning and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

District Judge Tan Ikram granted Lister unconditional bail and sent the case to Bradford Crown Court on April 21.

West Yorkshire Police said Lister, who was based at Bradford District, has been suspended from the force.