A series of videos are being launched by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council to promote Bridlington and the surrounding area.

The council is hoping that the videos will lead to an increase in 'staycations' in the region this summer, as foreign travel may or may not be allowed.

The videos will be streamed on YouTube and will show different aspects of the area.

The first video focuses on the Old Town of Bridlington.

The series has been funded by the council's destinations team and Visit East Yorkshire.

The next videos will be released every Friday and will focus on the countryside and wildlife that can be found in Bridlington and the surrounding area.

Councillor Richard Burton, leader of the council, said: "I am confident that Bridlington and the surrounding area will be at the heart of a boom in staycations this year, as restrictions are eased, and I am delighted that we are able to promote the area by investing in these wonderful new videos."