Parents have been protesting outside Batley Grammar School this morning after a teacher allegedly showed a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad.

The school has "unequivocally" apologised for using a "totally inappropriate" resource in a religious studies lesson and has suspended the member of staff involved pending an independent investigation.

The start of the school day was delayed until 10am as a result of the protest, with West Yorkshire police present at the school gates.

A statement from the school's headteacher, Gary Kibble, said: "The school unequivocally apologises for using a totally inappropriate resource in a recent religious studies lesson."

Mr Kibble told ITV News that the member of staff involved also wished to convey their apologies and that the school had withdrawn teaching on this part of the course.

He added that it was important for children to learn about faiths and beliefs, but that it must be done in a "respectful and sensitive way".