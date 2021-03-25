Captain Tom's funeral sword to be displayed at York museum

The sword placed upon Captain Sir Tom Moore’s coffin at his funeral is to be the centrepiece of a new display in a North Yorkshire museum.

The York Army Museum will proudly host the blade, which has been donated to the Yorkshire Regiment by its manufacturer.

Robert Pooley MBE, Managing Director of Pooley Sword, said:

To be asked to prepare a sword for such a distinguished gentleman as Captain Sir Tom Moore, it was a great honour and privilege. All our staff completed this sword with great pride and enthusiasm. Managing Director of Pooley Sword

The 1st Battalion, The Yorkshire Regiment provided pallbearers for the funeral with recruits from Harrogate’s Army Foundation College forming an honour guard.

The sword itself is inscribed with the badge of Captain Tom’s old unit, the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment (West Riding), along with his name and service number.

Beneath Captain Sir Tom's name is etched the Yorkshire regimental motto, ‘Fortune Favours the Brave’, with the other side featuring his own famous words of ‘Tomorrow will be a good day’.

Credit: PA Images

Lt Col David O’Kelly, the Yorkshire Regimental Secretary, said:

As a regiment we were there when Capt Tom completed his final laps, on his 100th birthday, and sadly, at his funeral. The sword will be featured (as an exhibit) when the museum re-opens. Yorkshire Regimental Secretary

The Army veteran, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden, died on 2 February, 2021.