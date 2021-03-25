Former Leeds City Council leader takes seat in House of Lords

The former leader of Leeds City Council, Judith Blake, has taken her seat in the House of Lords.

Baroness Blake of Leeds has joined the red benches in the House of Lords.

The leader of Leeds City Council since 2015, Baroness Blake became a city councillor in 1996.

Her daughter, Olivia Blake, has been Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam since 2019.

Lady Blake wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony where she swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen.

She was flanked by supporters and fellow Labour peers Lord Blunkett, a former Sheffield MP, and Lord Kennedy of Southwark.