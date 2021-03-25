Video report by Martin Fisher

A postman from Sheffield has been ensuring that isolated people have been getting more than just letters and parcels during lockdown.

Mark Cox has been stopping to chat with elderly people on his deliveries and has dressed up for special occasions, including as a reindeer during the Christmas period.

He also brought flowers to a lady celebrating her 90th birthday.

Mark said: "There is always a few houses that I check on to see if they are all right.

"They trust in us I am coming up and down their drive every day holding their mail from friends and family they haven't seen so they rely on me they are waiting for the service we provide.

"We work for the Royal Mail but my job is for everyone I deliver to my community."

Mark has been making deliveries for the last decade and people say that he has always got a smile on his face and a story to tell.

"I know what people are going through when they are stuck in their home all the time and on their own with nobody and it keeps me going being cheerful and I just try my best like," he said.

Mark added that everyone at Royal Mail has been working hard this year to make sure that people around the country are getting what they need whilst having to stay at home.