Man who broke into Lincolnshire church on Christmas Day jailed

A man who burgled a Lincolnshire church on Christmas Day has been jailed for two years.

Lee Gray, 39, broke into St Wulfram's Church in Grantham in 2019 and pleaded guilty to stealing £1,000 in cash, which had been donated, cheque books and historical books from the church.

Gray also smashed a stained glass window to break in, causing damage worth £15,000.

Detective Sergeant Remy Simon of Grantham CID says: "Breaking into a church in the early hours of Christmas Day morning really shocked us.

"It showed a total disregard for the church, the local community and Gray’s actions couldn’t have been more incompatible with the spirit of the season.

"We welcome this sentence and will continue to protect our communities from those that seek to swindle from our properties and residents in Grantham."

Gray was also ordered to pay the victim of the burglary £149.