Stolen dog reunited with owner after being found in East Yorkshire

A stolen dog has been reunited with its owner after a man was arrested in connection with theft and stolen vehicles in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Three dogs were found by Humberside Police during the arrest, with one of the dogs, a spaniel, was found to have been stolen from an address in Northampton when she was scanned for a microchip.

The owners were contacted and last night Cressy and her owner were back together again.

Cressy was checked over by vets today and was discovered to be 30 days pregnant.

Police said that Cressy was stolen and then re-sold via a social media trading site, the theft of her is being investigated.

The dogs recovered by police. Credit: Humberside Police

The other two dogs found were not microchipped and so had to be returned to their current owners, who police say gave full accounts of their ownership.

The dogs - a puppy Lurcher and a seven-year-old Chihuahua - were in good health according to police.

Humberside Police are advising people to only buy dogs from reputable breeders or shelters.