'Covid loves a crowd': Warning from North Yorkshire health chief as rules change

North Yorkshire health chiefs are warning people not to "undo everyone's hard work" as lockdown rules are eased next week.

From Monday, outdoor gatherings of up to six people or two households are allowed, including in private gardens, but social distancing rules remain in place.

Outdoor sports facilities will be allowed to reopen and parent-and-child groups of up to 15 can meet outside.

The 'stay at home' instruction ends, but people are being told to continue to work from home where possible and minimise journeys.

Meeting up indoors is still banned.

The 'stay at home' rule is lifted from March 29 Credit: PA

Louise Wallace, North Yorkshire’s Director of Public Health, said: "After the tough restrictions and long winter, being able to meet friends or family outdoors will do us all good.

"But while getting together outdoors is good for our mental health and wellbeing, it is important that we do so safely.

"Infection rates are still too high and unnecessary social mixing will spread the virus and undo everyone’s hard work."

Officials say people should think twice about travelling to beauty spots as few public toilets will open and hand hygiene facilities will be limited.

Sharon Stoltz, director of public health at City of York Council, added: "Like everyone, I am really looking forward to being able to see friends or family outdoors.

"However, the virus is still present in our communities and we cannot let our guard down yet. Covid loves a crowd, so please don’t give it the chance to spread."

North Yorkshire Police said plans were in place to ensure people adhered to the rules.

Supt Mike Walker said: “When it is safe to do so, we will welcome visitors to the county again. However, everyone can expect to see an increased policing presence as we work alongside our partners to help keep the virus at bay in the weeks and months ahead."