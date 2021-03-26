Injured Kestrel rescued from Doncaster school released back into wild

An injured kestrel rescued from a boiler room in a Doncaster school has returned to the skies.

The bird was found in the South Yorkshire school by a member of the public in February, who took him to a nearby vet who contacted the RSPCA.

The bird of prey was then taken to Peak Vets in Sheffield where an x-ray showed a fracture on his metacarpal (wing) bones.

The bird was then nursed back to health at the animal charity's Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Cheshire before being released in South Yorkshire last week.

Credit: RSPCA

Animal rescue officer Liz Braidley said: "It is always a great feeling to be involved in rescue from start to finish and to be able to release this bird back into the wild was a great feeling.

"He was certainly ready to make a quick getaway."

Lee Stewart, the manager at Stapeley Grange, said: "The kestrel needed some time to recuperate from his injured wing which fortunately wasn’t too badly damaged and needed time to build up his flying skills in a safe environment.

"When a bird is fully recovered and ready for release it is always a proud moment for everyone involved."

Anyone who finds an animal in distress can find information on what to do at the RSPCA website.