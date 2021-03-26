John Shires and Gaynor Barnes have said farewell to ITV Calendar after spending more than 30 years on television in the region.

The pair announced their departure last week and have now presented their final programme together.

On their final programme together Gaynor said: "It's been fantastic, I don't think either of us can believe that we are leaving after all this time.

"We've had so many messages from viewers and we have been incredibly touched by your kind words."

John echoed her words and, as promised, revealed the team that he supports is Huddersfield Town, not Leeds United.

Gaynor and John have over 60 years combined experience at ITV Calendar. Credit: ITV News

John Shires joined Yorkshire Television in 1989 and co-presented Calendar alongside Richard Whiteley and has been a regular presenter and reporter on the programme since then.

For the last three decades, he has split his time covering both news and sport.

Gaynor Barnes joined Yorkshire Television in 1991 and has worked on many regional programmes including a series that followed the creation of 'The Deep' in Hull.

At home, Gaynor was a regular on Yorkshire Television's 'The Tonight Programme', 'With Action Time', and 'Live Lunch'. She also became the voice of 'ITV's Winner Takes All' during 1997.

During their final programme, many of the people John and Gaynor met over the years paid tribute to them.

Paying tribute to Gaynor celebrity chef James Martin said: "Wishing you all the best, apparently, this is your last leg on Calendar, but now you can spend more time in retirement.

"See moving on, and doing all manner of other stuff - take care, from all of us here (on Saturday morning with James Martin) and I'll see you soon."

Former Leeds, Bradford and Sheffield United player Chris Kamara said about John: "Well done mate! A career in television, who would have thought it!

"Working for Yorkshire television for all those years, I remember you back in my Leeds days, my Bradford days - you have been absolutely superb, enjoy your retirement you deserve it."

England Cricket Captain also paid tribute to John saying: "Just wanted to say what a fantastic career, 30 years service to Calendar.

"I know you are a huge cricket fan and I know you bleed Yorkshire, so just from the bottom of my heart: thank you for all you have done and all the best for the future."

John said that the message was the "highlight of my life".

The Leeds-born writer and director, Kay Mellor, who wrote Fat Friends and The Syndicate, also sent a message to Gaynor.

She said: "The writer and director Kay Mellor said: "I can't believe that you are leaving and I won't see you on my screen anymore.

"You have done a fantastic job and I know that you are going on to other things, maybe even better things. Wishing you loads and loads of luck, love you lots!"

Credit: ITV News

The Head of News for ITV News Calendar, Mark Hayman, paid tribute to the part John and Gaynor have played during the thirty years they have each worked for ITV.

He said: "Their contribution to television in the region has been immense. We know how much our viewers value seeing familiar faces bring them the news each night. John and Gaynor have done that with warmth and authority for many years.

"We are sad they have decided it's time to leave us, and all of us at ITV News Calendar will miss them, but we wish them both the very best of luck for the future."