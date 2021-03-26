Lincolnshire's Red Arrows grounded after Cornwall Hawk Jet crash

The Red Arrows have been temporarily grounded after two pilots were injured in a Royal Navy Hawk jet crash in Cornwall yesterday.

The Ministry of Defence has ordered all Hawk Jet T1 aircraft to remain on the ground pending an investigation into the cause of the crash.

The crew from the 736 Naval Air Squadron based at RNAS Culdrose at Helston, Cornwall, ejected from the jet during the incident on Thursday morning.

The two pilots are said to be in a "stable" condition.

The Red Arrows use the same model jet as the one that crashed in Cornwall. Credit: PA

The two-seater Hawk T1, which is the same model of jet as used by the Red Arrows, crashed in woodland in the St Martin area near Helston during a training exercise.

All Hawk T1 aircraft across the services have been temporarily “paused” amid an investigation into the incident, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

A spokeswoman said in a statement: "Safety is our paramount concern. The RAF has decided to temporarily pause Hawk T1 operations, as a precautionary measure, while investigations are ongoing.

"We will continue to review the situation as further information becomes available."

Ejection seat manufacturer Martin-Baker said it was the first Royal Navy ejection in 18 years.