Red Arrows given go ahead to fly again after Cornwall Hawk T1 jet crash

Lincolnshire's Red Arrows have been given the go-ahead to resume flying after temporarily being grounded following a Royal Navy jet crash in Cornwall.

The team posted on Twitter to say that they had flown back to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire this afternoon from RAF Valley, where the team have been based for training.

The RAF had paused all Hawk T1 Jet activity, the model used by the display team, after two pilots were injured when they ejected from their aircraft in Cornwall on Thursday.

An investigation into the crash is currently underway by the Ministry of Defence.

A statement from the Red Arrows said: "The RAF paused Hawk T1 activity, as a precautionary measure, following an incident with a Royal Navy jet yesterday.

"While it remains inappropriate to comment on the ongoing investigation, further technical advice has enabled the Chain of Command to make appropriate decisions on the continuing safety assessments of the wider fleet. Consequently, the RAF has resumed Hawk T1 flying.

"It is inappropriate to comment on the nature of this advice, as this could prejudice the ongoing inquiry. Safety is always our priority."