Man, 20, arrested on suspicion of murder of woman in Hull

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a woman was found at a property on Lambert Street in Hull shortly before 6am this morning. (March 27th).

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

People living in the area are being told they will see an increased number of officers over the coming days carrying out those further enquiries and providing reassurance.

Police say they are treating the woman's death as an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to members of the public.