Thousands gather at anti-lockdown rally in Bradford

Police and protesters clashed in Bradford this afternoon (March 27th) during an anti-lockdown protest in the city centre.

Thousands of people gathered to demand an end to the lockdown, with crowds heard chanting "freedom" and "no more masks".

Thousands gather at the rally

A poster advertising the event as the 'North Unites Rally', said: "Get set for the largest rally in the north. It's time for our communities to fightback for our freedoms, enough is enough!"It added: "No to the vax agenda, no to health passes, no to government corruption, no to lockdowns".