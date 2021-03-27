Thousands gather at anti-lockdown rally in Bradford
Police and protesters clashed in Bradford this afternoon (March 27th) during an anti-lockdown protest in the city centre.
Thousands of people gathered to demand an end to the lockdown, with crowds heard chanting "freedom" and "no more masks".
A poster advertising the event as the 'North Unites Rally', said: "Get set for the largest rally in the north. It's time for our communities to fightback for our freedoms, enough is enough!"It added: "No to the vax agenda, no to health passes, no to government corruption, no to lockdowns".