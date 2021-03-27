Thrybergh Country Park honours those affected by COVID-19

A living memorial to honour both the victims of COVID-19 and those who fought the virus, has been unveiled online.

Hope Fields, which overlooks the lake at Thrybergh Country Park, has been created in consultation with communities from across the borough as a tribute not only to people who have lost their lives, but also to those who are part of the emergency response and recovery effort - from key workers to volunteers and communities.

Volunteer working on the memorial park Credit: RMBCEvents

The sympathetic transformation of the site has been designed to ensure the existing biodiversity is protected and enhanced. The focal point is an original installation created by local artist, sculptor, and stonemason Dan Jones, to sit at the top of Hope Fields, overlooking Thrybergh lake.

Sculpture at Hope Fields Credit: RMBCEvents

Rotherham Council say they talked to a range of people – including bereaved families, key workers, faith leaders and local residents – to ensure the garden will provide a much-needed calm and contemplative space.

This special place will be open for many years to come, and given that restrictions are still place and the park already receives a lot of visitors, particularly at weekends, we ask that initially people join us online to remember those we have lost, and to honour the resilience, kindness and strength that our key workers, volunteers and communities have shown. Leanne Buchan, Rotherham Council’s Head of Creative Programming and Engagement

Throughout April the beautiful ‘Flock’ art installation, created by Planet Art, will be at Hope Fields. Initially commissioned for Wentworth Woodhouse as part of the WE Great Place programme, the installation is made up of more than 5,000 wooden birds - decorated by local residents and schools - to depict the stories and emotions of life in lockdown.

The Flock art installation Credit: RMBCEvents

Organisers say one of the main aims of Hope Fields is for it to be inclusive for all, and feedback from bereaved families, counselling services and faith leaders has been used to ensure it will be a place that meets peoples different needs.