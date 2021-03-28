Nine police officers injured and 13 arrested at Bradford anti-lockdown rally

Nine police officers were injured in an anti-lockdown protest in Bradford yesterday (March 27th) which also saw 13 people arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including public order.

Police say that whilst the majority of protesters were peaceful, some attempted to cause disruption by making their way to a vaccination centre in the city.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Oz Khan said officers intervened to stop this from happening - and that at no time were any vaccination centres or testing centres affected.

The groups included anti-lockdown protestors and anti-vaccination groups as well as anti government protesters. Many of those who attended were not believed to have been from the Bradford area.

We are grateful to the communities of Bradford, who have attended the protest in a peaceful way. However there was a group of people who had travelled from outside the Bradford District to cause trouble. Protest policing is challenging and complex – and even more so during these unprecedented times and public safety is, and always will be the police’s top priority.

There was a small group of protesters who tried to break away from the protest and make their way to a vaccination clinic, officers intervened to stop this from happening. Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Oz Khan

Also 19 people were issued fixed penalty notices for breaching covid regulations and a number of Dispersal orders were issued.