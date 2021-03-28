Stabbed man pleads for help in York takeaway

Police are investigating after a man suffered stab wounds in York.

The 33-year-old victim, a man from York, entered a takeaway on Heslington Road asking for help at about 10.20pm last night (March 27th).

They called police and the man was taken to hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

The incident is believed to have happened in the Apollo Street area and the victim then made his way onto Heslington Road shortly afterwards.

Police say they will have an increased presence in the area as officers continue their investigation including house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area last night or has doorbell or other private CCTV of Apollo Street or Heslington Road, or was passing through and may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police.