Two women unite in grief after losing their husbands to coronavirus

Two women who lost their husbands to coronavirus during the pandemic met to share their stories and their grief.

Zahara Sonawala who lives in Hull and Vicky Chadwick from Barnsley were strangers before the meeting.

Zahara's husband Sohail died in October at the age of 49 leaving two teenaged children.

He was put into an induced coma, he was in a coma for about a week. We were allowed to go and say our goodbyes to him. Zahara Sonawala

Sohail and Zahara Sonawala Credit: ITV

Vicky's 47-year-old husband Kevin died almost a year ago.

He called me from hospital saying he wasn't going to make it, but he joked all the time so at the start I thought he was joking. He was taken into hospital on the Thursday and by Friday he was gone. Vicky Chadwick

Vicky and Kevin Chadwick

The bereavement charity Cruse saw a 68% rise in calls for help last year as many people found their grief exacerbated by lockdown.

Zahara and Vicky said they had been supported by neighbours and friends and urged people to accept the help on offer.