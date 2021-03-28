Urgent police warning after vials containing bleach are stolen

Police in Bingley have issued an urgent warning after vials with bleach in them were stolen during a burglary on York Crescent.

They were taken on March 23rd along with other prescribed medication - including two vials of morphine. They were unopened but the other two had bleach in them to disinfect them.

The vials - similar to that in the picture - are described as 300ml clear glass bottles with a white child proof screw cap top. Each bottle is labelled with the prescription printed on the label along with, it is believed, the manufacturer’s name ‘Wockhardt UK Ltd’

we are urgently appealing to anyone who may be offered these vials not to do anything with them. Our concern is that someone may seek to inject themselves with the bleach believing it to be morphine. But the consequences of doing that could be life threatening. I would urge anyone who has these vials or is offered them not to do anything with them – the contents could be deadly. “ Inspector Phil Dodsworth, Bradford District Police,

Anyone who is offered the vials is asked to contact police immediately.