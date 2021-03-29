Four people charged with Covid offences after Bradford anti-lockdown rally

Four people have been charged with Covid offences after an anti-lockdown demonstration was held in Bradford on Saturday.

Four men aged between 35 and 45 were charged:

35 year old man from Keighley is charged with holding a gathering of more than 30 persons in a public outdoor area in a Tier 4 area.

41 year old man from Wetherby is charged with participating in a gathering of more than two people in a public outdoor area in a Tier 4 area

45 year old man from Bradford is charged with participating in a gathering of more than two people in a public outdoor area in a Tier 4 area, and;

A 39 year old man from Bradford is charged with participating in a gathering of more than two people in a public outdoor area in a Tier 4 area.

They’ll all appear at Bradford Magistrates court on 11 June 2021.

There were a number of arrests made at the rally on Saturday, as protestors clashed with police, while nine officers were injured.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell of Bradford District Police, said:

Our investigation doesn’t end with what happened on Saturday – as a Senior Investigating Officer I am leading an investigation and reviewing the evidence obtained during the demonstration. “On the day a number of people were arrested, and police officers were injured as they helped to keep the people of Bradford safe.

Thankfully none of those officers were seriously injured. It is important to remember that we remain in the middle of a deadly pandemic and although some of the national restrictions have been relaxed today, public safety is and always will be, our top priority Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell

While the majority of protesters were peaceful, some attempted to cause disruption by making their way to a vaccination centre in the city.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Oz Khan said officers intervened to stop this from happening - and that at no time were any vaccination centres or testing centres affected.

The groups included anti-lockdown protestors and anti-vaccination groups as well as anti government protesters. Many of those who attended were not believed to have been from the Bradford area.