Grimsby family's miracle escape after driver demolishes their kitchen

A Grimsby family is lucky to be alive after their kitchen was ‘annihilated’ by a car that ploughed into it.Sarah and Ed Brook and their two young children had gone to bed early on Saturday night when a vehicle struck their house with such force it threw the dishwasher into the next room.The gaping hole in the wall caused a gas leak which could have ignited house.

But by some miracle, none of the family were hurt, although they have all been left traumatised by the shocking incident.The collision has cut off their water, electricity and gas and it could be months before the family are allowed back into their home on King Oswald Road in Epworth.

It was pure chance that none of us were killed. We would usually be in the kitchen around 10pm, but that day we happened to have gone to bed early. I heard a bang that I thought was in my dream at first, but then seconds later my neighbours were screaming at me to get out of the house. Sarah Brook, 40

The family's kitchen has been ruined by the collision, and they've been forced to temporarily move out.

“We woke the kids up in pure panic and ran out", Sarah said.“You could smell and taste the gas, but luckily the electricity had been tripped, or the entire house could have blown up.“I assumed from the amount damage that the driver had been killed. It didn’t seem possible they had survived."I truly thought it was a ghost when they got out covered in dust.“The car had annihilated everything in the kitchen. The dishwasher had been flung into the utility room."We had just spent £2000 on new worktops in the kitchen, and everything was utterly destroyed.

“To hit the house, the car must have missed both of our vehicles by inches. We would have much rather it hit those than us.“My children, who are eight and nine years old, are traumatised by what has happened."The house is now without water and gas, and the damage to the foundations needs to be assessed.

Sarah fears it could be months before the family are able to return to their home.This is the second time the house has been struck by a vehicle, and she wants changes to stop it from happening again.“Drivers tear around the corner extremely quickly. In January 2019, a delivery van struck the corner of our house, but luckily a sign took the brunt of it," Sarah said.“Something has got to be done to the road, whether it's a bollard or speed bumps. We were very lucky this time - if it happens a third time, there could well be a fatality.“I won’t feel safe going back unless something changes.”A man has been arrested in relation to the incident.