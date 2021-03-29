Man's body found in Huddersfield woods
Police are investigating after a man's body was found in woodland in West Yorkshire.Officers were called to Woodhead Road, Huddersfield, at 10.04am on Monday to reports of a sudden death.The body was found on the stretch of road near the River Holme in Berry Brow.
Multiple police officers and ambulance crews were seen at the scene.
West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to a wooded area off Woodhead Road at about 10.04am this morning to a report of a sudden death."Officers attended the location and found the body of a man there."Initial enquiries are ongoing into the incident."