Man's body found in Huddersfield woods

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in woodland in West Yorkshire.Officers were called to Woodhead Road, Huddersfield, at 10.04am on Monday to reports of a sudden death.The body was found on the stretch of road near the River Holme in Berry Brow.

Multiple police officers and ambulance crews were seen at the scene.

Police discovered a body in woods in Huddersfield Credit: Huddersfield Examiner/MEN Media

West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to a wooded area off Woodhead Road at about 10.04am this morning to a report of a sudden death."Officers attended the location and found the body of a man there."Initial enquiries are ongoing into the incident."