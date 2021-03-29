Outdoor sports back as 'stay at home' message dropped

Friends and families will be reunited and team sports will resume in a major easing of England’s coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors.

Groups of up to six, or two households, can socialise in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stay-at-home order ended on Monday.

Among the first to re-open its doors in our region was Hathersage Pool in the Peak District which welcomed back swimmers this morning. Their first three sessions filled up as soon as bookings opened - and they've had to close membership for April.

George Foy, from the pool, said as soon as March 29 was announced as the date they could reopen, their inbox was flooded with emails from people wanting to book in. "It's just really good for their mental health. Getting them out and about out in the fresh air.

"There's also a social aspect as well which I think people really needed."

However, Boris Johnson stressed that “we must remain cautious, with cases rising across Europe and new variants threatening our vaccine rollout”, while warm weather was excepted to accompany the relaxation.

“Despite today’s easements, everyone must continue to stick to the rules, remember hands, face, space, and come forward for a vaccine when called,” the Prime Minister added.

He is expected to urge the public to take personal responsibility by sticking to the restrictions as he holds a Downing Street press conference.

Speaking to ITV News on Monday morning, minister for sport and tourism Nigel Huddleston said "now is the right time" for lockdown easing.

"People have gone through very many restrictions over the last few weeks and months, it was a very very serious and harsh lockdown - it needed to be and I think the public understood exactly why because we needed to get the infection rate down.

"Now is the right time for us to start easing the restrictions, we've got a roadmap out of this, but it is a cautious exit from the lockdown processes. We're not getting rid of everything at once.

He added "if things change" the government would "take action" to bring infections back under control.

Labour called on the government to "follow the science" and "publish the science," stressing the easing of lockdown this time around "must be the last time".

Shadow Justice Secretary David Lammy told ITV News: "The important thing is that we cannot have a stop start situation.

"This easing of the lockdown has to be the last time and so the government's got to be clear that they are following the science, they need to publish that science, the rules need to be transparent and clear."

He urged the public to follow the restrictions that still remain in place.

What are the changes to England's lockdown?

The rule of six or two households can now meet outdoors

Football and cricket pitches, tennis and basketball courts, outdoor swimming pools, golf courses and sailing clubs are now free to reopen after months of being shuttered.

Organised team sports can also resume outdoors, meaning grassroots competitions can take place ahead of the Easter break without the need for social distancing.

It was an early start for the youngsters Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Restrictions were eased as official figures showed more than 30 million people in the UK have received a first vaccine dose, accounting for about 57% of all adults.

Mr Johnson said he hopes the easing will “kick-start a Great British summer of sport” as sports stars teamed up with the Government to encourage a return to physical activity.

A new slogan was also unveiled to stress the importance of ventilation in reducing the spread of the virus: “Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air.”

A new advert will also air on Monday night, an animation showing the spread of coronavirus particles between a group of friends meeting indoors compared with in their garden.

A public information campaign warns against the dangers of gathering indoors, with a psychologist giving advice on how to deal with friends and family who suggest breaking the rules, saying people may need to be “firm” and give “gentle reminders” about distancing.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the progress of the vaccine roll-out “must be protected”, adding “when you meet others do so outdoors and keep a safe distance”.

Chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty added: “The evidence is very clear that outdoor spaces are safer than indoors. It is important to remember this as we move into the next phase.”

Mr Johnson has warned that a spike in cases could be seen as parts of Europe are struck by a third wave of infections but hopes the vaccine roll-out will suppress hospitalisations and deaths.

The PM has sought to lose weight after his own hospitalisation with Covid-19 and the government is now calling for the public to participate in a fitness drive, with children recommended to aim for an hour of physical activity a day, and adults for at least 150 minutes.

It is the second major easing of England’s lockdown imposed in early January, with schools having been reopened to all pupils on March 8.

While greater outdoor freedoms are now permitted, the Government is still advising people to work from home where possible and minimise the number of journeys they take.

The next step in the roadmap to easing England’s lockdown is April 12, which is earmarked for non-essential shops to reopen and for outdoor hospitality, including pubs and restaurants.