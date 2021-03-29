Speakers, DJ decks and sound equipment have been seized from properties in Leeds after failing to respond to a series of noise nuisance warnings.

As part of ‘Operation Dimplemount’, a range of items were removed from residents living in four homes situated in the LS6 area of the city.

Previously, residents living at the addresses had received noise abatement notices warning them they would face further action if music continued to be played at unacceptable levels and often late at night.

Speakers and DJ decks seized Credit: Leeds City Council

Items which were seized during the visits included powerful wired and Bluetooth speakers, subwoofer speakers, DJ decks and an IPod Dock. The residents may face further action such as a criminal prosecution and forfeiture of the items seized.

Inspector Andy Loftus, who heads the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Noise nuisance impacts unfairly on the lives of other people in the community

“We hope this action will reassure residents and send a clear deterrent message to others who think they can blight other people’s lives without having to face the consequences.”

As lockdown restrictions are set to ease in the next few months, residents are being asked to please do this in a responsible way and not in a manner that is detrimental and/or intrusive to both their neighbours and wider communities.

Subwoofers were also seized Credit: Leeds City Council

Councillor Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council’s executive board member for Safer Leeds, said: “We know the misery that noise nuisance can have on the day-to-day lives of our residents and communities, and we will not hesitate to use all of the options available to us to put a stop to it immediately.

“Taking action through the courts is always a last resort, but we were left with no choice after the residents living at each of these four properties ignored our noise abatement notices and continued to play music at unacceptable levels.

"It was for this reason that we took the decision to obtain a warrant of entry and seize a variety of noise equipment.