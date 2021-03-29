Huddersfield Fire: Second person dies after suspected arson attack

A second person has died following a suspected arson attack at a house in Huddersfield.

Reece Schofield, who was 24 and from Dewsbury, was taken to hospital following the blaze at an address in Clare Hill last Tuesday - he was pronounced dead yesterday.

Samantha Mills, who was 31, was also injured in the fire and died in hospital on Friday.

One person remains in hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

Reece Schofield and Samantha Mills. Credit: Family Photos

Craig Collier, aged 34, of Clare Hill in Huddersfield, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and perverting the course of justice.

He has since appeared at magistrates and has been remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the Clare Hill area at about 6am on Tuesday 23 March 2021 to contact them on 101, or via LiveChat.