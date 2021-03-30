Hundreds gather on Woodhouse Moor park in Leeds on hottest March day for years

Hundreds of people have flocked to Woodhouse Moor park in Leeds on the warmest day in March for years.

The park, close to the main student hubs of the city, has caused controversy in lockdown with people often seen flocking to the moor in sunny weather.

One resident who lives in viewing distance of Woodhouse Moor said: "It's funny that people are actually surprised. If I was there age I'd probably be doing the same thing - but they're taking the mick a bit by not social distancing."I hope there's no outbreak, but they can't exactly be upset if there is one. It's selfish on their part, but understandable."Two Leeds students, who were sitting at a quiter side of the park and had been sunbathing all afternoon, said it was "fair enough" that people were out enjoying the sunshine.

Video credit Leeds Live

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: "We continue to be in our communities, engaging and explaining and encouraging people to follow the new restrictions.

"We would like to remind people that we are still in a pandemic and will disperse groups of over six - using fines where appropriate to do so."

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: "Whilst recognising that people will be keen to meet up with friends and family in our parks and green spaces given the relaxation in some coronavirus restrictions this week, we are asking residents to still fully respect all of the guidance currently in place.

"This includes those rules relating to social distancing and gatherings. This is vitally important if we are to continue to protect the health and wellbeing of ourselves and others."