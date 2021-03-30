Leeds Festival promoter backs new campaign supporting live events industry

Video report by Lisa Adlam

A new campaign launched to raise awareness of the live events industry has been backed by the chief promoter of the Leeds and Reading Festival.

The #wecreateexperiences campaign is produced by One Industry One Voice, a coalition of businesses who are trying to remind people how important the live events industry is for the UK economy.

Melvin Benn, the managing director of Festival Republic and promoter of Leeds Festival, said that the social benefits of live events also needed to be remembered.

The Leeds Festival is currently going ahead in August and has already sold out after being cancelled in 2020.

The current roadmap out of lockdown in England plans for all social restrictions to be lifted on June 21 at the earliest and Mr Benn said he had "every confidence" in the festival going ahead.

Speaking to ITV News Mr Benn said: "I believe the vaccine rollout is strong and I believe it will get us open again.

"The main concern for us is how we ensure against an outbreak of the pandemic three or four days before people start arriving on site."

Mr Benn added that requirements on testing before the festival would be decided on public health advice at the time.

Neil Hunt, from Zig Zag lighting, echoed Mr Benn's calls for a government-backed insurance scheme to re-build the live events industry.

He said: "It costs a lot of money to plan an event and it is money people don't have anymore because they've had a year of not being able to generate an income so they are being cautious.

"That is something the government could do to help. The government could back an insurance scheme that could underwrite the costs that promoters have, which would give them the confidence to get on with it."

Millions of pounds worth of equipment has had to be stored for the last years whilst live events were cancelled. Credit: ITV News

However, there are concerns for live events which are held indoors, one Leeds-based events organiser said that clients are nervous about bringing people together in one room.

Chris Ayre said: "There is loads of guidance being issued for festivals and outdoor events but there is no guidance for in-person events in an actual venue."

A survey carried out by One Industry One Voice found that 72% of adults in the UK missed live events and that 84% would be willing to follow any extra precautions needed.

The survey also found that the type of event people would be mostly likely to go to once restrictions were eased was a festival.

Virologist Mark Harris speaks to ITV News

University of Leeds virologist Mark Harris said that the campaign to re-start live events is a "positive move" but there are dangers surrounding bringing lots of people together in a crowd.

He said: "I think there are lots of safeguards that need to be put in place, we would have to look at whether people have been vaccinated or tested, wearing masks etc to allow those sort of events to go forward.

"There will always be a risk and not everyone will be vaccinated."

He added that it will be "unrealistic" for the country to be restriction-free by June.