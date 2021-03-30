Lincoln City's match against MK Dons has been postponed after ''a number'' players and staff test positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, the club said the decision has been taken to close its training headquarters, the Soper of Lincoln Elite Performance Centre, after talks with Public Health Lincolnshire and the EFL.

They say it is to protect the health and wellbeing of all those connected with the club.

''Whilst the club is naturally disappointed in its inability to fulfil the fixture, the primary concern is the safety and wellbeing of its staff, players and opponents.''

Lincoln City were due to play MK Dons in League One on Friday April 2.

The match will now be rearranged to a later date.