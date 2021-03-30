Lincolnshire police issue urgent appeal to find missing school girl

Lincolnshire Police have issued an urgent appeal for help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Mya Stopper, who is from Lincoln, hasn't been seen for more than seven hours and police are growing increasingly worried for her welfare.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: "Mya did not return home from school as expected today (29th March) at around 3.45pm.

"She may be wearing her school uniform or changed into green camouflage leggings and a cream fluffy cardigan.

"Mya also has a black and turquoise rucksack with anime designs.

"She is described as 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with long mousey-coloured hair.

"Anyone who has seen Mya, or who has information that can help our search, should call 101 quoting Incident 322 of 29 March."