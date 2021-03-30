The mother of a teenager who drowned in a York river after a night out in April 2019 is "unconvinced" it was an accident.

Sonny Ferry, 19, died in the River Foss, in York, after he left a nightclub in the city. An inquest into his death heard that Mr Ferry's wallet was lost or stolen on the evening of his death and that an unknown person tried to use his bank card.

The York Coroner's Court hearing was also told that a witness heard a voice shouting "help mate" or "help me" before hearing the sound of splashing in the river at around 4.30am on April 13.

Assistant Coroner Jonathan Leach concluded that Mr Ferry's death was an accident.

Speaking after the inquest, Kate Ferry, 49, from Ketton, in Rutland, said she was not surprised at the conclusion, but added: "I am unconvinced that Sonny's death wasn't more than just an accident."

She continued: "The last thing I would want is for my son's death to be through anything other than an accident, but I don't think the evidence could be described as being non-suspicious."

Mrs Ferry praised the emergency services that attended the river on the night of her son's death.

She said: "I think they were too soon to just think 'he's been out drinking and he's fallen in the river, that's what happens in York'."