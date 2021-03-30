The Deep in Hull to host online sunset concert

Hull's iconic aquarium The Deep will host a special online sunset concert next week.

A live-streamed performance of electronic artist R-MCL from The Deep's nose cone on Thursday, April 8 at 7pm.

The concert will take advantage of a cinematic camera and drone shots of the Humber and the surrounding landscapes.

The concert will be free to watch and can be found here or on Facebook.

The aquarium has warned that the concert will be subject to changing weather conditions and the performance could be reschedued.