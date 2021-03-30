Video report by Chris Kiddey

A group of volunteers in Sheffield who are hoping to turn Parkwood Springs in the city into a country park have been able to meet up properly for the first time in months.

The Friends of Parkwood Springs have been helping to maintain the land during the lockdowns, but have been able to go out as a group today at a social distance.

The group said that it was great to be able to meet up again and keep looking after the land.

Peter Bull, from Friends of Parkwood Springs, said that lots of people have discovered the land during the lockdowns and it was great to see.

Lockdown easing in England now means that up to six people can meet in a park or private garden.