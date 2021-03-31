Batley protests: independent investigation by school's trust

A school where a teacher showed pupils a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad is to be the subject of an independent investigation to review the context in which the materials were used.

The trust which runs the school, Batley Multi Academy Trust, said they believed it was the "right way forward" to be able to "make recommendations in relation to the Religious Studies curriculum so that the appropriate lessons can be learned and action taken, where necessary."

Protests were held at Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire after the image was used in a lesson on 22 March.

Credit: PA

Crowds gathered outside the school on Thursday and Friday last week. Some had demanded the teacher's sacking and accused the school of failing to take the issue seriously.

The school suspended the member of staff involved and "unequivocally" apologised for using a "totally inappropriate" resource.

Headteacher Gary Kibble told ITV News that the member of staff involved also wished to convey their apologies and that the school had withdrawn teaching on this part of the course.

The trust, which runs five schools in West Yorkshire said an independent panel would be appointed and the investigation would commence on 12 April, which outcomes expected towards the end of May.

A petition has been set up calling for the school to reinstate the teacher.