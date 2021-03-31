Schoolboy, 14 dies at Cullingworth waterfall on hottest day of the year

A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in water at a popular nature hotspot near Bradford.

The Air Ambulance was called to Goit Stock Waterfall, between Cullingworth and Harden, after concerns were raised about a young male.

Credit: YappApp

Mountain Rescue teams were drafted in, along with the Specialist Hazardous Area Response Team from Yorkshire Ambulance to assist West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue with the rescue mission. Despite best efforts of the emergency crews, including the medics of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, which flew direct to the scene from its base in Wakefield, just after 6:15pm, a 14 year old boy was recovered from the water. West Yorkshire Police also attended the scene, close to the Harden and Bingley caravan park. West Yorkshire Police confirmed: