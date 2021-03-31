Two teenagers arrested after 'machete' attack on Woodhouse Moor in Leeds

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fight thought to have involved machetes on Woodhouse Moor in Leeds last night.

Firearms officers and a helicopter were deployed to the park after a number of calls about malls in the park with machetes.

Around 200 people who had gathered in the park were dispersed by local officers who remained in the area.

Two males, both aged 17, subsequently attended at hospital with serious injuries that appeared consistent with having been assaulted with weapons.

Both have been arrested on suspicion of affray and are continuing to receive treatment in hospital for injuries that are not considered life threatening.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.

We will always treat violent incidents such as this very seriously and do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice. “We recognise that incidents of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community and we are liaising with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people. Detective Inspector Michael Herbert, of Leeds District CID

He added: “We are currently working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and to identify those involved.

“While our enquiries are at an early stage, we believe this violence to have been targeted and involving individuals who are known to each other.

“We are already speaking to a number of witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of what occurred or who has any information that could assist the investigation."