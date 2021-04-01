Former Mansfield Town captain Lee Collins dies aged 32

Former Mansfield Town captain Lee Collins has died at the age of 32.

The club paid their respects on Twitter, saying "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former captain Lee Collins, who has passed away aged 32.

"Our sincere condolences are sent to his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Collo."

The centre-back spent two years with the club from 2015 to 2017. He also played for Barnsley in 2012.

Most recently he was Yeovil Town's club captain making eight National League appearances for the Glovers this season.

In a statement, the club said: "Lee sadly passed away yesterday and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

"We ask everyone to respect the family's privacy at this time.

"The club will make no further comment at this time.

"Our game with Altrincham tomorrow has been postponed."