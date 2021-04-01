Leeds race walker Tom Bosworth selected for Olympics Team GB

Leeds based speed walker Tom Bosworth has been announced as one of the the first seven members of the athletics squad who have been selected to Team GB for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Bosworth currently trains at the UK Race Walking centre in Leeds, at Leeds Beckett University.

Tokyo will be his second Olympic Games having finished sixth in 2016.

The 31-year-old holds the record for the one mile race walk, also set new 5,000m and 10,000m British records at the start of 2020.

He's been announced alongside marathon athletes Stephanie Davis, Jess Piasecki, Steph Twell, Ben Connor, Callum Hawkins and Chris Thompson.

It comes a year after the athlete caught the coronavirus and suffered a range of long-lasting symptoms which lingered on into the summer.

Tom Bosworth will compete in the race walk Credit: Press Association

UK Athletics Performance Director and Team GB Athletics Team Leader for Tokyo 2020, Sara Symington, added: “We are really pleased to be announcing the first seven members of the athletics team for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"I want to congratulate all the athletes on their selection. It is a significant milestone in their careers, and a proud moment for them, their coaches and support teams, family and friends.

“Focus now turns to making sure they are prepared for that start line in Sapporo, so we will be supporting the athletes to achieve their goals at the Games.”

The over-11,000 Olympic athletes expected to compete this summer are used to rigorous training regimes and events planned months in advance, but their schedules in the build-up to this year's Games have been disrupted like never before.

Competitors and Olympic associations worldwide were dealing with uncertainty surrounding whether the Games would go ahead or be postponed for a second year running amid the pandemic.